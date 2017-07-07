Supermarkets 'should be forced to help small farmers, spazas'

"Our submission argues that formal sector grocery retail is distorting food economies," said SLF director and Centre of Excellence affiliate Leif Petersen.

"Township grocers are pushed out by large corporates who, through shopping malls and large chain businesses, create localised grocery retailing monopolies in townships."

And the government's outsourcing of Sassa grant distribution to big retailers in townships helped those retailers maintain their stronghold by "capture", he said.

Five national supermarket chains collectively account for between 80% and 90% of the food retail market in South Africa, according to the commission: Shoprite, Pick n Pay, SPAR, Woolworths and Fruit & Veg City.

The formal market was a "particularly hostile" environment for smallholder farmers, as supermarket practices favoured large producers who could guarantee volumes and quality and had the capital for labelling, standards compliance, refrigeration and transport, Petersen said. "These standards disadvantage smaller producers and suppliers and hinder their ability to compete."

The submission suggested various ways government could level the grocery retail playing field, including compelling future shopping mall developments "to incorporate at least 25% space for local township businesses" and compelling the supermarkets to carry a proportion of stock produced by "smallholders".

Responding, Pick n Pay's group executive for strategy and corporate affairs, David North, said the group sourced more than R40bn of products annually from local suppliers, both large and small.