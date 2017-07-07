Three people accused of murdering Carte Blanche producer and his friend abandon bail
Three people arrested in connection with the murder of Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and his friend Swazi Werner have abandoned their bail application.
Thembi Mbatha‚ 19‚ Nkosiyazi Phungula‚ 27‚ and Ntobeko Hlatshwayo‚ 32‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday facing charges of murder‚ armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The state informed the court that all three accused have elected to abandon their bail application.
Their case was postponed to August 11 for further investigation.
Botha and Werner were gunned down at Zebra Inn in Johannesburg’s Maboneng district during an armed robbery last month.
It is alleged that three men and a woman entered the restaurant and ordered something to drink. They later pointed their firearms at the two men before shooting them dead.
They then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
Botha‚ who lived in Kensington‚ Johannesburg‚ was also an opera singer‚ presenter of TV programme 50/50‚ a radio personality and an environmental and investigative television producer.
READ MORE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP