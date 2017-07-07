Three people arrested in connection with the murder of Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and his friend Swazi Werner have abandoned their bail application.

Thembi Mbatha‚ 19‚ Nkosiyazi Phungula‚ 27‚ and Ntobeko Hlatshwayo‚ 32‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday facing charges of murder‚ armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The state informed the court that all three accused have elected to abandon their bail application.