Three armed robbers will spend the night in hospital after a shootout with police in Stoneridge Road in the suburb of Greenstone Hill on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson‚ Captain Mavelo Masondo said that members of the crime intelligence head office task team and Gauteng traffic police saturation uni‚t alongside private security companies‚ were following up on information about the suspects when they spotted them in Greenstone Hill on the East Rand‚ Johannesburg.

Police tried to stop the suspects‚ who then opened fire. Police returned fire‚ injuring the men in the process.