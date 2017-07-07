Residents in the Buffalo City metro have been warned to use water sparingly as the metro implements water.

The latest figures reveal that Briddledrift‚ the main dam supplying East London and Mdantsane‚ was below 40%‚ according to a statement by the metro on Friday.

The metro is already sourcing water from its reserve‚ the Wriggleswade Dam‚ which is at 85%.

Other dams supplying the metro are Nahoon (47%) and Rooikrantz (90%).

Wriggleswade Dam is managed by Amatola Water on behalf of the Department of Water and Sanitation.