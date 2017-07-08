Fishing boat assisted back to shore after being lost in dense fog
A fishing boat had to be assisted in finding its way back to St Helena Bay on the Cape west coast on Friday after it reported being lost in dense fog.
Casper Frylink‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Mykonos‚ said the NSRI Mykonos duty crew were activated just before noon on Friday following a request for assistance from the fishing boat with three local fishermen onboard.
The boat reported it was lost in dense fog somewhere off-shore of St Helena Bay.
“We towed our sea rescue craft Gemini Rescuer II and launched at St Helena Bay and sweeping line searches moving further out to sea with each sweep were commenced in dense fog with 50-metre visibility.
“During the search operation the crew aboard the fishing boat reported to hear boat motor sounds passing nearby to them and they were able to go towards the sounds where they found fellow fishermen with navigation equipment heading towards the harbour and they followed the fellow fishing boats and we met up with them when they were safely in the harbour and no further assistance was required‚” said Frylink.
- TimesLIVE
