Fishing boat assisted back to shore after being lost in dense fog

A fishing boat had to be assisted in finding its way back to St Helena Bay on the Cape west coast on Friday after it reported being lost in dense fog.

Casper Frylink‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Mykonos‚ said the NSRI Mykonos duty crew were activated just before noon on Friday following a request for assistance from the fishing boat with three local fishermen onboard.

The boat reported it was lost in dense fog somewhere off-shore of St Helena Bay.