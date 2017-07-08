A man‚ believed to be in his 50s‚ was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in Bapsfontein on the R50 route to Delmas on Friday evening‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 8pm to find the vehicle in the bushes next to the road.

“Unfortunately‚ there was nothing that could be done to help the man and he was declared dead on the scene. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known‚ but the SAPS were on scene for further investigations‚” Van Huyssteen said.

- TimesLIVE