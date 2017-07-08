South Africa

Man killed in collision in Centurion

08 July 2017 - 10:48 By Timeslive
A man died in a collision on the R55 in Centurion on Saturday morning. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A man‚ believed to be in his late 20s‚ died after two vehicles collided on the R55 on Ellman street in Centurion south of Pretoria on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man trapped inside his vehicle.

“After the man was extricated from the vehicle he received advanced life support. ER24 transported the man to a nearby hospital but sadly he later succumbed to his injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered no injuries‚ she said.

“The exact circumstances around the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

- TimesLIVE

