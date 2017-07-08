Police have arrested three suspected rhino poachers in what they called an intelligence-driven operation in Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The team was acting on information received when they spotted a white Toyota double cab in the Mgwanwini area. The police stopped and searched it and they found a high calibre hunting rifle‚ a silencer‚ ammunition and an axe. The 44-year-old driver and his two passengers‚ 24 and 28 years of age‚ were arrested‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The three suspects will appear in the Hluhluwe Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition‚” Mogale said.

“The South African Police Service has prioritised the killing and poaching of rhinos and the team is commended on the arrest of these suspects‚” Mogale added.

- TimesLIVE