South Africa

Three suspected rhino poachers arrested

08 July 2017 - 13:26 By Timeslive
Rhino horns. File photo
Rhino horns. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Police have arrested three suspected rhino poachers in what they called an intelligence-driven operation in Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The team was acting on information received when they spotted a white Toyota double cab in the Mgwanwini area. The police stopped and searched it and they found a high calibre hunting rifle‚ a silencer‚ ammunition and an axe. The 44-year-old driver and his two passengers‚ 24 and 28 years of age‚ were arrested‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The three suspects will appear in the Hluhluwe Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition‚” Mogale said.

“The South African Police Service has prioritised the killing and poaching of rhinos and the team is commended on the arrest of these suspects‚” Mogale added.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. G20 reaches compromise on climate in final statement: sources World
  2. Bolshoi cancels world premiere of 'Nureyev' ballet World
  3. Fishing boat assisted back to shore after being lost in dense fog South Africa
  4. AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby South Africa
  5. From Melania to Merkel: Four telltale G20 moments World

Latest Videos

BLF protesters target editor after anti-Gupta article
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’