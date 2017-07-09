Man suffers severe burns in electrical explosion

A 63-year-old male sustained serious burn injuries in an electrical explosion in Honeydew west of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the man was doing maintenance on one of the electrical boxes in Glover street when it exploded.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 08H00‚ the man was already being treated in another medical ambulance. The man needed advanced life support and ER24 assisted him.

“The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

“When ER24 paramedics left‚ local authorities were not yet on scene‚” Van Huyssteen said.