“I wanted to renovate the flats for people to live in. The bottom part of the flats would be used for a KFC and a McDonalds‚” said Fatto.

But on Tuesday at around 9am‚ he received a call that his building was on fire.

He rushed to the scene and arrived to the news that seven people had died in the inferno.

One man died after leaping from a window on the third floor of the building‚ landing on the dirty cement floor below.

Six others died inside – some from smoke inhalation and others from the flames.

“I was so down yesterday (Tuesday). I feel bad about the people who died in the building. It still hurts me today. I feel so bad‚” said Fatto.

The notorious building has been a cause of concern for quite some time.

This was the second deadly fire in a space of four years. In August 2013‚ four people‚ including a baby‚ died when a jilted lover set fire to a room on the seventh floor of the building.

Two months ago‚ Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba visited the building with a squadron of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers in an effort to find a 13-year-old girl who was missing and suspected to be in the hijacked building.

Like Mashaba‚ Fatto said he was disturbed by the terrible conditions the people lived in.

The building had no running water‚ electricity or sanitation. Its windows were broken and the walls were mouldy. Rats ran free and the stench of urine and faeces lingered even outside the premises. Nyaope addicts also called Cape York home.

“I have been trying to get them out‚” said Fatto.

“Since I bought it‚ I have been going through the High Court to get an eviction‚” he said.

By Wednesday morning‚ all the residents had since been taken out of the building.

“The area has been declared a crime scene‚” said Lieutenant Kay Makhubela.

“Forensics are still trying to determine the cause of the fire but the place is unsecure for people to live in‚” Makhubela said.