A shooting incident on Sunday afternoon in Munsieville near Krugersdorp on the West Rand has left two people dead‚ according to paramedics.

“Upon ER24’s arrival at 13H10‚ the male and female were lying in the driveway. Both had gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done to help them and they were declared dead on scene by another medical service‚” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances around the incident are not yet known to our paramedics‚ but local authorities were on scene for further investigations‚” she added.