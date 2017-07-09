South Africa

Shooting near Krugersdorp leaves two dead

09 July 2017 - 15:17 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A shooting incident on Sunday afternoon in Munsieville near Krugersdorp on the West Rand has left two people dead‚ according to paramedics.

“Upon ER24’s arrival at 13H10‚ the male and female were lying in the driveway. Both had gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done to help them and they were declared dead on scene by another medical service‚” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances around the incident are not yet known to our paramedics‚ but local authorities were on scene for further investigations‚” she added.

Most read

  1. Shooting near Krugersdorp leaves two dead South Africa
  2. Owner of rundown hijacked building ravaged by fire had big plans to renovate it South Africa
  3. KZN police net 45 stolen and hijacked vehicles in two-week operation South Africa
  4. Man drowns in sea at Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Two children killed in Kempton Park collision South Africa

Latest Videos

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer 3
Churchill Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers