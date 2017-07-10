The sound of the final school bell of the term is a happy occasion for many South African children. But for countless others it could be the start of untold horror.

In Manenberg on the Cape Flats‚ for example‚ a nine-year-old girl has to care for her two siblings because her mother‚ a domestic worker‚ has no one to look after them during the school holidays.

Roegchanda Pascoe‚ chairperson of the Manenberg Safety Forum‚ said these children are often preyed upon.

"People are turning a blind eye‚'' said Pascoe.

"If nothing is done‚ we will be burying more children.''

According to DA member of parliament‚ Lorraine Botha‚ 33 children have been killed in the Western Cape this year.

On Monday Dan Plato‚ MEC for Community Safety‚ called on parents to send their children on holiday programmes run by government in conjunction with religious organisations.

His department has allocated R1.7-million to these programmes‚ which will reach an estimated 7,000 "vulnerable youth'' in "priority areas'' such as Khayelitsha‚ Mitchells Plain and Manenberg. Activities include dance‚ sports and even basic counselling training.

"Horrifying incidents of violence‚ abuse‚ sexual assault and even deaths of children and youth in the province requires all of us to do more in efforts to protect children and youth‚'' said Plato.

He added that during school holidays ''our younger residents run the risk of becoming exposed to negative social behaviour‚ such as alcohol abuse‚ drugs or gangsterism''.

While Pascoe welcomed the initiative‚ she said various spheres of government should put their differences aside to formulate a holistic programme to help vulnerable children.

Pascoe said in her community it is too late for some.

"We have a case of an eight-year-old girl who is already using Tik. She is so addicted to the drug that she sells her body to get her next fix‚'' she said.

"Perhaps we could take at-risk children away on camps during the holidays and send teams out to counsel and educate parents in the community while the children are away.''

Meanwhile Botha issued a statement voicing concern about the number of murdered children in the Western Cape.

"This can in no way be justified and cannot be seen as the norm. In fact‚ it is completely unacceptable that our children are being killed‚ when we all ought to be protecting them‚'' said Botha.

