‘I had dreams for Cape York’: owner

When Ethiopian Jemal Guto Fatto invested in the rundown Cape York block of flats in downtown Johannesburg, he had big plans to turn it into a lucrative business.

But his plans fell apart when the property’s illegal occupants refused to move out. “I bought the place for R9.2-million in 2014 and it was not too expensive because it was already hijacked.

“I wanted to renovate the flats for people to live in. The bottom part of the flats would be used for a KFC and a McDonald’s,” he said. But on Thursday he received a call that the building was on fire. He arrived on the scene to the news that seven people had died in the fire.