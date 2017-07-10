“There was really nothing suspicious‚ we went to the exhibition and the next morning we had to check out‚ and then this happens…We knew that we were late‚ we heard a bell ring. Lerato (her crew member) opened the door and the lady was clearly upset and explained that this is not acceptable‚ and she asked us to pack and leave now… I apologised profusely for us being late.

“A few minutes later she came with her husband and he came angry and banged the door. He was extremely emotional and I remember asking him why he is so emotional‚” Nkumbi said.

Nkumbi said the man was verbally abusive referring to the group as “you people”.

“He even said that we are not the great artists or queens that we think we are and that we must leave now‚ this is not Africa.

“Any person of colour who has been a witness of racist attacks will make the connection of the words and will know it when it happens to you‚” she added.

Nkumbi said perpetrators of racism often use vague language to avoid legal disputes.

“His body language‚ his facial expression‚ the way that he was actually looking at us – it was not a matter of you looking at another human.

“I guarantee you‚ had this been a white person‚ it would have been differently‚” she said.