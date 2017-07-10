A Limpopo High Court Judge has sent a stern warning to prominent Polokwane lawyer Tumi Mokwena after he could not appear on behalf of his client‚ who is standing trial for murder.

On Monday Judge Joseph Raulinga requested Mokwena's partner‚ Floyd Legodi‚ to inform Mokwena that the court will no longer tolerate the delays.

Mokwena‚ who is himself out on bail in connection with four attempted murder charges‚ is representing Polokwane businessman Rameez Patel‚ who stands accused of murdering his wife Fatima at their home two years ago.

"You must tell Mr Mokwena that I'm the one running this case‚" Raulinga said.

He said the delays had gone too far.

"This matter has been dragging on for too long. Justice delayed is justice denied‚" Raulinga said.

He also told Patel that the case would proceeded on Thursday "come rain or sunshine".

"I don't want to hear excuses. Mr Patel‚ I think you have heard me. I'm prepared to go on without your representative. You better get ready‚" Raulinga said.

Mokwena has represented Malema in previous cases‚ including when he was facing corruption and money laundering charges.

Malema was in court recently when Mokwena appeared.

-SowetanLIVE