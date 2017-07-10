A KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farmer managed to fend off a trio of knife-wielding attackers‚ killing one of the men during the life and death struggle at the Donnybrook farm on Saturday morning.

The farmer was confronted at his home at about 8.30am and tied up along with his family while the three searched the home for anything of value.

Berg Protection spokesperson Brett Deavin said that while the men rummaged through the house‚ one of the farmer’s children managed to free himself and then his father.

“There was a massive struggle as the farmer was fighting with these men. He said that they had taken him on with knives and they were coming inches from his chest‚” he said.

Deavin said that the struggle continued as the farmer made his way toward his gun safe.

“He somehow managed to arm himself and shot one of the farm attackers. The man died at the scene‚” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-colonel Thulani Zwane said the other two men had fled the scene on foot.

“The victim allegedly shot one suspect dead and the other two fled the scene. Local police assisted by other neighbouring police stations searched for the suspects but could not find them. The case is still under investigation‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE