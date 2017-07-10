The trial of a man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage granddaughter was delayed on Monday due to problems with the CCTV equipment.

The court is expected to hear the evidence of the girl and it will be shown to court via CCTV.

The man‚ 65‚ is alleged to have raped and impregnated the girl‚ who was 12 when the incident occurred in 2014.

Protea Magistrate's Court officials said the sound system had failed‚ causing a delay to the start of the hearing.

The grandfather cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl and her child‚ who will turn two on July 16.

The girl's mother‚ who is in court‚ said both her daughter and granddaughter were also present because the trial was expected to start.

SowetanLIVE also understands that the paternity and DNA tests have been submitted to the court.

The case was moved from Court 13 to 5.

Wearing navy-blue trousers‚ a blue check shirt and brown jacket‚ the man walked into court with shackled feet.

He was previously denied bail and has been in custody since his arrest.

- SowetanLIVE