Offices of Gauteng North prosecutor burgled

10 July 2017 - 09:39 By Timeslive
The Pretoria offices of the Gauteng North Director of Public Prosecutions was burgled overnight. File photo.
The Pretoria offices of the Gauteng North Director of Public Prosecutions was burgled overnight‚ Eyewitness News reported on Monday. 

Burglars accessed two offices on the second floor via windows located above the doors‚ EWN reported.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku was not immediately available for comment.

The burglary follows a string of breaches at state buildings‚ including a burglary at the Hawks headquarters last year and a break-in at the office of the Chief Justice earlier this year.

