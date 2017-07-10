Transport in southern Africa is set to be revolutionised with a R400-million revamp to Johannesburg’s iconic Park Station.

The revamp‚ set for completion in October 2018‚ is currently underway.

The Kazerne transport facility will integrate local and regional transport and will be used as a rank for and to host long-distance and cross-border taxis and buses travelling from Johannesburg to other SADC countries.

The facilities will also see the construction of new Rea Vaya routes to areas currently not serviced by Johannesburg’s rapid bus transport system.