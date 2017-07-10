Former South African artist Stéfanie van Zyl can tick off yet another accomplishment to her name after she completed a family portrait of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco and their twins.

The portrait is painted from a picture of the family in December and shows the 39-year-old former Olympic swimmer - who was born in South Africa - with her husband and their two-year-old twins‚ Jacques and Gabriella.

Van Zyl designed a stamp in November 2015 which depicted a portrait of the princess delicately incorporated into a bouquet of proteas‚ the South African national flower.

The artist who now lives in Monaco‚ said the portrait was commissioned by the Consul of Canada‚ and the Canada Club as a gift to the Prince for his support . It was unveiled at an event last week to mark the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Canadian Confederation in Monaco‚ by Prince Albert.

"I know that the prince really liked the portrait. He also congratulated me on my work‚" she said. She said it took her about two weeks to paint and she used a photo chosen by the Palace of Monaco.

"In fact it's the same photo that appeared in the Christmas card which I also received! I have had a lot of positive feedback about the portrait‚" said Van Zyl.

Her portraits of royalty including Princess Grace‚ Prince Albert‚ Princess Charlene and King Carlos of Spain hang in various residences across the world.

Van Zyl said she was honoured that her work was chosen by the Canadian consulate and that the prince was impressed by the portrait.

“Prince Albert attended two of my exhibitions. At the first one I donated a pastel portrait of Princess Grace‚ which I have been told now hangs at the entrance to his office.”

She said she had met the princess at a charity function where she presented her with a portrait.

“In 2012 Princess Charlene attended my exhibition and purchased two paintings.”

In 2007 Van Zyl was commissioned to do a pastel portrait of Nelson Mandela.

