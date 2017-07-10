Watch: Shock as Airbnb host shoves SA woman down stairs in Amsterdam

Zanele Muholi‚ a South African photographer‚ posted the video on her Instagram page and claimed that it was a racist act.

“One of my friends and Inkanyiso crew members was pushed down stairs by the Airbnb owner where we stayed. He threw their belongings out ... for a few minutes' late checkout. She collapsed and ended up in hospital. She suffered internal injuries and bruises. Am so angry with this I couldn't even sleep. This is racism and can't be justified ... violence on black bodies as you can see in this video‚” she wrote.