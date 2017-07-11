South Africa

At least one person burnt in fishing boat fire

11 July 2017 - 12:18 By Jeff Wicks
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute in action. File Photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers have embarked on a rescue operation after a fishing trawler caught fire on Tuesday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed that the Durban station had launched a rescue craft.

“The details are still unclear because the operation is still under way but we understand that some people were picked up off a trawler by a container vessel. There are reports that one person was severely burnt‚” he said.

This is a developing story.

- TimesLIVE

