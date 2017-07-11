At least one person burnt in fishing boat fire
11 July 2017 - 12:18
National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers have embarked on a rescue operation after a fishing trawler caught fire on Tuesday.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed that the Durban station had launched a rescue craft.
“The details are still unclear because the operation is still under way but we understand that some people were picked up off a trawler by a container vessel. There are reports that one person was severely burnt‚” he said.
This is a developing story.
- TimesLIVE
