South Africa

Brace yourselves - winter may be finally coming

11 July 2017 - 13:57 By Suthentira Govender
Golden Gate National Park in the Free State. File photo.
Image: SNOWREPORTSA

Forgive winter for being a bit late this year‚ but it could finally be here in earnest.

Eastern Cape and Western Cape residents should brace themselves for a big freeze this weekend. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said the potential of snow in the mountainous regions of the two provinces is a possibility.

Forecaster Ezekiel Sebego said the weather service “is monitoring potential of snow later this week".

“The first instance is expected to be on Friday in the mountains in the Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani Districts of the Eastern Cape‚ when there will be some thundershowers in the area‚" he said.

Sebego said the “main snow event” is expected from Saturday in the south-western mountains of the Western Cape‚ following the arrival of a cold front.

“The snow is expected to spread to the eastern mountains of Western Cape as well as the western mountains of the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning. It will eventually reach the northern mountains and high grounds of the Eastern Cape during Sunday afternoon.

“SAWS will continue to monitor this event closely with regards to the amount of snow and alerts will be issued if there are any disruptions expected‚” said Sebego.

According to Snow Report‚ snow is also expected to fall around ski resort Tiffindell - in the Eastern Cape‚ as well as the Sani Pass region near Lesotho.

- TimesLIVE

