Dam levels remain critically low in the Western Cape‚ in spite of the recent rains in the province‚ said Mayco member Xanthea Limberg.

Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly as dam levels currently stand at 25.4% with the last 10% not safe for consumption.

Limberg said that dam levels are very low for this time of this year.

With the implementation of level 4B water restrictions this month‚ the City aims to bring down collective water use to 500 million litres a day and 87 litres per person per day. Currently the collective water use stands at 619 million litres a day.

“Water users must take note that over the past month‚ since 6 June 2017 when dam storage levels were at 19‚4%‚ our dam storage levels have only increased by 6%‚” said Limberg.