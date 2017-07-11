Fire hidden in woods is new Knysa threat

"Usually an indigenous forest doesn't burn but because of the extreme weather conditions we are experiencing - like the drought - we had some fire in the forest," said Dewberry.

She said she received a notice from SANParks that the authorities would not be water-bombing the area.

"Any active fires underground will be left to burn out and the only thing that will help at this stage is about 15mm of rain.

"You can't bomb it with helicopters because the wind created by the rotors will open up the fire and exacerbate it.

"So, there is pretty much nothing they can do," she said.

She said that SANParks, the municipality and some Pezula residents spent last week digging in the area to curb any fires that were still smouldering underground.