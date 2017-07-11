South Africa

Fire hidden in woods is new Knysa threat

11 July 2017 - 07:00 By PETRU SAAL
Homes in Knysna destroyed by the fire.
Burnt Knysna homes - Homes in Knysna destroyed by the fire.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A concerned Knysna resident spent yesterday afternoon digging up the Noetzie Nature Reserve.

Environmentalist Wendy Dewberry has not lost her mind - she is trying to prevent new fires from spreading along the Garden Route.

She explained that fires burning underground could see a flare-up in the region.

A huge blaze cut a swathe of destruction along the Garden Route last month. Seven people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

Garden Route on fresh fire alert

Plettenberg Bay authorities are on high alert after fighting fresh fires that could flare up‚ with strong winds forecast for the Garden Route.
News
3 days ago

"Usually an indigenous forest doesn't burn but because of the extreme weather conditions we are experiencing - like the drought - we had some fire in the forest," said Dewberry.

She said she received a notice from SANParks that the authorities would not be water-bombing the area.

"Any active fires underground will be left to burn out and the only thing that will help at this stage is about 15mm of rain.

"You can't bomb it with helicopters because the wind created by the rotors will open up the fire and exacerbate it.

"So, there is pretty much nothing they can do," she said.

She said that SANParks, the municipality and some Pezula residents spent last week digging in the area to curb any fires that were still smouldering underground.

Asbestos danger following Garden Route fires

After the fires, the latest deadly threat facing people on the Garden Route is asbestos.
News
13 days ago

Gift of the Givers hails fire victims as it launches appeal for Knysna donations

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers on Friday paid tribute to victims of the devastating Knysna fires‚ which ripped through large swathes of the ...
News
17 days ago

"I was also up there trying to dig roots up in areas where houses were under threat.

 "When I dug there, about a metre deep, the forest's floor was black, which just shows you how deep and how long the fires were burning."

Dewberry said she would continue digging with help from two of her staff members.

"We had between 6mm and 10mm of rain on Sunday, so that has cooled down the
active fires for now, but we need more rain to completely extinguish the remaining fires," said Dewberry.

Working on Fire spokesman Lauren Howard said teams were monitoring the active fire lines following flare-ups on Thursday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Tons of abalone worth millions seized in Cape Town raids South Africa
  2. 'I have never experienced anything like this in my whole life' says woman ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels remain low in spite of recent rain in the Western Cape South Africa
  4. Soweto youngster hailed after dying while protecting his nephew South Africa
  5. Fire hidden in woods is new Knysa threat South Africa

Latest Videos

FULL Interview Sibahle Nkumbi on Amsterdam #Airbnb assualt
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge
X