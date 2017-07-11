Prince hails family portrait by SA artist

South African artist Stéfanie van Zyl can tick off yet another accomplishment - she has completed a portrait of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco and their twins.

The portrait is painted from a picture of the family taken in December.

It shows the 39-year-old former Olympic swimmer - who was born in South Africa - with her husband and their two-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella.

The artist, who now lives in Monaco, said the portrait was commissioned by the Consul of Canada and the Canada Club as a gift to the prince for his support.

It was unveiled by Prince Albert at an event last week to mark the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Canadian Confederation in Monaco.

"I know the prince really liked the portrait. He congratulated me on it," Van Zyl said.

It took her about two weeks to paint it, using the photo chosen by the palace.

"It's the same photo on the Christmas card I received. I have had a lot of positive feedback about the portrait," Van Zyl said.

"Prince Albert attended two of my exhibitions. At the first I donated a pastel portrait of Princess Grace, which I am told now hangs at the entrance to his office."

Grace Kelly, a US film star, married Prince Rainier of Monaco and was the current ruler's mother.

"In 2012 Princess Charlene attended my exhibition and bought two paintings," said Van Zyl.

She designed a stamp in November 2015. It was a portrait of the princess in a bouquet of proteas.

In 2007 Van Zyl was commissioned to do a pastel portrait of Nelson Mandela.

She has also painted King Carlos of Spain.