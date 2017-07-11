South Africa

Rookie cops show their female force

11 July 2017 - 14:36 By Jeff Wicks
A group of rookie female police officers have been credited with collaring a prolific gang of armed robbers after they struck a city eatery two weeks ago. From left: Constable Mbuyiselo Kunene, Constable Ashleigh Conway, Constable Nokukhanya Dlamini and Constable Ntombifuthi Dlamini.
A group of rookie female police officers have been credited with collaring a prolific gang of armed robbers after they struck a city eatery two weeks ago. From left: Constable Mbuyiselo Kunene, Constable Ashleigh Conway, Constable Nokukhanya Dlamini and Constable Ntombifuthi Dlamini.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A team of rookie cops showed their female force – busting a gang of armed robbers in Durban’s City centre without firing a single shot.

An armed gang of six men are alleged to have held up employees at McDonald’s in the city centre’s Pixley Isa Ka Seme [West] Street before fleeing into a crowded taxi rank last week. Their escape was fouled by five female police officers‚ backed by some of their male counterparts‚ as they tried to flee in a minibus taxi.

It is understood that the officers had been on patrol in the area when they were flagged down by a passerby who told them the fast food outlet had been robbed. They rushed to the scene and‚ as they approached‚ saw the six suspects climbing into a minibus which was about to pull away.

They managed to cut the taxi off and‚ with guns drawn‚ extricate the gunmen from the minibus full of other passengers. They recovered unlicensed firearms which were alleged to have been used in the robbery as well as money taken in the heist.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane praised the officers for their exemplary work in a stressful and dangerous situation. He said that the armed gang was outplayed by the team of cops who remained calm under pressure and performed professionally.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Cape Town’s N2 closed due to oil spill and accident South Africa
  2. Strict laws needed to curb commercialisation of religion South Africa
  3. Every religious practitioner must be registered: CRL Commission report South Africa
  4. Beware of fake job listings South Africa
  5. REVEALED: Taxman ‘spies’ on staff mails to top media houses South Africa

Latest Videos

16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge
X