A team of rookie cops showed their female force – busting a gang of armed robbers in Durban’s City centre without firing a single shot.

An armed gang of six men are alleged to have held up employees at McDonald’s in the city centre’s Pixley Isa Ka Seme [West] Street before fleeing into a crowded taxi rank last week. Their escape was fouled by five female police officers‚ backed by some of their male counterparts‚ as they tried to flee in a minibus taxi.

It is understood that the officers had been on patrol in the area when they were flagged down by a passerby who told them the fast food outlet had been robbed. They rushed to the scene and‚ as they approached‚ saw the six suspects climbing into a minibus which was about to pull away.

They managed to cut the taxi off and‚ with guns drawn‚ extricate the gunmen from the minibus full of other passengers. They recovered unlicensed firearms which were alleged to have been used in the robbery as well as money taken in the heist.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane praised the officers for their exemplary work in a stressful and dangerous situation. He said that the armed gang was outplayed by the team of cops who remained calm under pressure and performed professionally.

- TimesLIVE