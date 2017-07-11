What's behind taxi violence? Santaco explains

Following a spate of killings and violence in the taxi industry‚ the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says that growing industry pressures fuel the violence that often compromises the safety of commuters.

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa told TimesLIVE that the rehabilitation of the industry won’t happen overnight as it is an effort that seeks to untangle a three-decade problem.

"There is an inconsistency in applying the legislation and laws that govern public transport and the industry. People apply the laws as and when it suits them‚ hence the confusion and frustration in the industry.

"Oversaturated routes as a result of unlawful issuing of permits of operation continue to be the main source of violence.

"You find that an association was allocated a route by the department of transport that is already occupied by another association without negotiations for joint ventures.

"Another major factor is the conflict of interest that arises due to public servants owning minibus taxis. This practice sometimes results in unlawful and corrupt methods in which they do business as they probably have political powers or otherwise."