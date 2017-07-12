Anti-apartheid hero reunited with a kind captor
Anti-apartheid activist and author Raymond Suttner will reunite with the man who gave him a lovebird for companionship while in solitary confinement.
The official who brought him the bird read about himself in Suttner's book Inside Apartheid's Prison and has made contact this week.
Suttner spent a total of 11 years in prison‚ being imprisoned twice for his anti-apartheid activism.
He is no longer part of the SACP and ANC‚ disagreeing with the path they have taken.
Suttner is married to activist and twitter hero Nombonisa Gasa. His book about his personal experience in prison was written in 2001 and relaunched this year.
Suttner said when the person sent wishes on Tuesday night‚ he didn't immediately recognise his name.
On his Facebook on Wednesday he posted:
"Last night I got a message that a man whose name I did not recognise sent regards. He turned out to be the Sergeant who had bought me the Lovebird/parakeet (Jail bird or "JB") when I was in the last period of solitary confinement and the authorities allowed me the lovebird."
Suttner plans to meet this man.
"He sent his phone number so we have agreed to meet. He had been reading the book and saw that I referred to him as a person who had always treated me well."
Suttner could not comment to TimesLIVE at this time about the meeting.
