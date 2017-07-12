Anti-apartheid hero reunited with a kind captor

Anti-apartheid activist and author Raymond Suttner will reunite with the man who gave him a lovebird for companionship while in solitary confinement.

The official who brought him the bird read about himself in Suttner's book Inside Apartheid's Prison and has made contact this week.

Suttner spent a total of 11 years in prison‚ being imprisoned twice for his anti-apartheid activism.

He is no longer part of the SACP and ANC‚ disagreeing with the path they have taken.

Suttner is married to activist and twitter hero Nombonisa Gasa. His book about his personal experience in prison was written in 2001 and relaunched this year.

Suttner said when the person sent wishes on Tuesday night‚ he didn't immediately recognise his name.

On his Facebook on Wednesday he posted: