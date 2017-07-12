Body found near Bowls Club at Johannesburg's Zoo Lake

An inquest has been opened after police found the body of a man near the Bowls Club at Zoo Lake‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday evening.

“On Tuesday at about 18H00 a body of a 32 year old man was found at Zoo Lake. The man was reported missing on the 24th of June at Parkview SAPS. The body was later identified by the next of kin. An inquest case was opened for investigation‚” said Captain Tintswalo Sibeko‚ Parkview police spokesperson.

Two weeks ago siblings of Edward Blonski embarked on a social media campaign to try and find their brother‚ who went missing after leaving his home to jog.

The Rosebank Killarney Gazette reported that the body was discovered by members of the public on Tuesday.

According to the ReportaCrime missing persons website‚ Blonski was last seen on footage at Parkwood.

“He has been last seen on CCTV footage in Parkwood at 11.45am and by another camera at 12.08pm‚ presumably jogging from Dorset Road towards Zoo Lake. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and beige/bright coloured knee long shorts‚” said the report.

Blonski’s cousin Jacqueline Wijtenburg said: “Our family wishes to sincerely thank every single person and association who helped us search far and wide in the last two weeks.”

- TimesLIVE