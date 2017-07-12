A 12-year boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Goodwood‚ Cape Town‚ police said on Wednesday.

The boy had been playing in a park yesterday. He survived the attack and is in hospital. A man was arrested and will appear in court on Thursday.

Western Cape Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said: "This office can confirm that a 31 year old suspect was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and robbery‚ following an incident in Paarl Street Goodwood where a 12 year old boy was stabbed and robbed of his cellular telephone yesterday afternoon around 13:30. Police reacted to the incident and arrested the suspect in the vicinity."

According to other media reports‚ the child's older brother was able to save him by putting pressure the wounds and getting him to a hospital. The reports claim the boy was stabbed 33 times.

The boy is expected to have his hands‚ which were badly damaged‚ operated on today.