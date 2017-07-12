“He loved this child so much‚ he used to carry the child and kiss him.”

This is how Gail Ruiters describes the man accused of killing and raping her 18-month-old grandson‚ Jeremiah Ruiters.

Ameer Peters‚ 26‚ appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Wednesday along with his girlfriend‚ and Jeremiah's mother‚ Abigail Ruiters.

Abigail cried in the dock‚ just as she did during previous court appearances‚ apparently devastated by the death of her child‚ whom she is accused of having neglected under the Children's Act.