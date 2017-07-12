The relief‚ the department says‚ is the rectification of the deeds to reflect the state as the true owners.

The three properties‚ bought by Curro Holdings in March this year‚ are worth over R24-million.

In an affidavit deposed by Public Works official Mirriam Linda‚ she reveals how the state department came to know that their land had been “stolen”.

“After receiving certain information from the eThekwini Municipality relating to the existence of fraudulent rates clearance certificates‚ I performed a deed search which revealed that all three properties had been purportedly transferred to the first respondent [Curro] by registered deed.”

Records revealed that the three properties had on the same day been shifted three times‚ eventually landing in the hands of Curro Holdings.