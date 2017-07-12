A cousin of Edward Blonski who went missing a fortnight ago has confirmed that a body found at the Zoo Lake Bowls Club on Tuesday evening is his.

Blonski disappeared after leaving his Parkwood‚ Johannesburg‚ home on June 24 to go jogging.

Jacqueline Witjenburg‚ Blonski’s cousin‚ told TimesLIVE that the family was devastated and heartbroken over his death.

“It was a relentless search and we would like to thank everyone who helped search far and wide‚ this is tragic for us. His body was found next to the small lake that’s opposite the bowls club.

“The family is waiting for an autopsy that will tell us what really happened as we have no clue at the moment. It’s not clear whether his body has always been here or was placed there recently‚” said Witjenburg.

Police have opened an inquest docket after the Blonski’s body was discovered in the park by members of the public.

“On Tuesday at about 18H00 a body of a 32-year-old man was found at Zoo Lake. The man was reported missing on the 24th of June at Parkview SAPS. The body was later identified by the next of kin. An inquest case was opened for investigation‚” said Captain Tintswalo Sibeko‚ Parkview police spokesperson.

Two weeks ago siblings of Edward Blonski embarked on a social media campaign to try to find their missing brother.

The Rosebank Killarney Gazette reported that the body was discovered by members of the public on Tuesday.

According to the ReportaCrime missing persons’ website‚ the last time Blonski was seen alive was on CCTV footage captured in Parkwood.

“He has been last seen on CCTV footage in Parkwood at 11.45am and by another camera at 12.08pm‚ presumably jogging from Dorset Road towards Zoo Lake. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and beige/bright coloured knee long shorts‚” the report said at the time.

Family and friends took to Facebook to pay tribute to Blonski and to convey their condolences to his family.

Rui Miguel Marques wrote: “I was the last person seen with you before your disappearance. RIP Edward Blonski I wish I could turn back time. I'm going to miss you my brother. Much love.”

- TimesLIVE