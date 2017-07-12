South Africa

Eastern Cape man in court for raping mom

12 July 2017 - 10:17 By Naledi Shange
Gavel. File photo.
Gavel. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A man alleged to have raped his own mother is expected to appear in the Elliot Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said Eastern Cape police.

The 23-year-old was arrested after being on the run for the past week‚ said Captain Ursula Roelofse.

“On July 3‚ a 58-year-old lady was raped by her son at her home at Ekuthuleni in Elliot. The suspect ran away and could not be traced‚” said Roelofse.

Taxi drivers assisted in the arrest of the alleged rapist.

“On Monday‚ 10 July‚ members of the taxi association identified the suspect‚ arrested him at the taxi rank and handed him to the SAPS.”

He was found in possession of suspected stolen property‚ including a flat screen TV and a laptop.

Further updates to follow.

-TimesLIVE

