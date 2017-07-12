South Africa

Eskom gags results after bad audit

12 July 2017 - 08:39
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility ESKOM near Sasolburg, South Africa, March 2, 2016.
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility ESKOM near Sasolburg, South Africa, March 2, 2016.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom cancelled yesterday's financial results presentation at the 11th hour "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The state-owned power agency later rescheduled the keenly anticipated release for next Wednesday.

The postponement came after Eskom's auditors raised red flags about serious reporting irregularities.

Eskom sets new date for financial results presentation

Eskom's 2016/17 financial results will now be released on Wednesday‚ 19 July.
Politics
21 hours ago

On Friday, the Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported Eskom to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

Under the Auditing Profession Act, a reportable irregularity is financial reporting that covers up something that will cause a loss to the company, is fraudulent, could be theft or is an unlawful act or omission.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Bloomberg that one issue raised by auditors related to contracts given to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

A second matter had to do with the rehiring of Brian Molefe in May for three weeks before his reappointment was rescinded following a public outcry.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Body found near Bowls Club at Johannesburg's Zoo Lake South Africa
  2. Raped teen sentenced to 30 years in jail after stillbirth World
  3. Stokvels save South Africans when making big-ticket purchases South Africa
  4. WATCH: Don’t blink or you’ll miss it - cash-in-transit heist takes seconds South Africa
  5. Two buses torched in Atteridgeville protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Blink and it's gone: Robbers overwhelm cash guard
Fan tributes: Rest in peace, Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. Guptas could see secret contracts Politics
  2. Eskom delays financial results amid red flags Politics
  3. SA ponders expensive fuel supply options Business
  4. Outa forcing Eskom to spill the beans Business
X