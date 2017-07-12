Eskom gags results after bad audit

On Friday, the Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported Eskom to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

Under the Auditing Profession Act, a reportable irregularity is financial reporting that covers up something that will cause a loss to the company, is fraudulent, could be theft or is an unlawful act or omission.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Bloomberg that one issue raised by auditors related to contracts given to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

A second matter had to do with the rehiring of Brian Molefe in May for three weeks before his reappointment was rescinded following a public outcry.

- TimesLIVE