‘I’m no snake pastor – I bless water‚ salt and TV screens’‚ says Mboro

“I don’t recognise her because she’s personal. Whenever there is a snake pastor and Doom pastor‚ she does not leave my name out.

“Mboro blesses water‚ salt and TV screens‚” Mboro said.

The leader of Incredible Happenings Ministries has also asked his followers to fund his legal fees.

“I am calling on you to pay [for] my legal battle because I must sue Thoko [Mkhwanazi-Xaluva]. If you do not‚ I will close down the church and you will choose another pastor‚” he said.

Motsoeneng said he was going on strike for nine weeks.

“I am going to stop all the services that I provided to the community because Thoko said I am no good. I am registered but they are after me. I am targeted because I am a South African and black. I do not recognise the commission because its regulations are anti-Christ and anti-Mboro. Thoko called me a false prophet and a thief. I am tired of defending people and saying I help them while they are keeping quiet when I am being attacked‚” he said.

Mboro said the commission wanted him to make his bank account public but he refused because he was a businessman.