“There are other taxi ranks around Soweto that they can use. This is just affecting five ranks‚ it’s not a complete shutdown. They will still get taxis in and around Soweto but not from these specific ranks‚” said Melitah Madiba‚ Johannesburg Roads and Transport spokesperson.

The affected ranks and routes are Mofolo Kwa-Mthethwa Informal Taxi Rank; Makhetha Stores Informal Taxi Rank; Dube Station Taxi Rank; Makhetha Garage (Phefeni) Taxi Rank; and Uncle Tom’s Taxi Rank.

On Tuesday Ismail Vadi‚ MEC for roads and transport‚ announced the closure of five taxi ranks after a prolonged route dispute between two associations‚ Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA).

This extraordinary measure would be effective from July 13 until August 13‚ he said.

"This comes after careful consideration of all representations received relating to the Notice of Intent to close minibus taxi ranks and related routes linked to both associations.

“Circumstances warranting such extraordinary measures include violence‚ unrest or instability in any sector of the public transport industry in a declared area or between operators in an area; the safety of passengers using the relevant services or where the situation has deteriorated to an unacceptable level that closure of ranks and/or routes is required to normalise the situation‚" Vadi said.