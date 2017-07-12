A Johannesburg Metrobus driver Mkhwetwa Mabasa became the hero of the day when he took a detour to save the life of a woman who had fainted and could not breathe on June 16.

“I was on my usual Sunninghill to Westgate 4pm shift with my regular commuters. And when we were driving around Newlands towards Florida‚ I heard a scream from the back of the bus‚ asking me for help.

“I stopped the bus and went to see what was happening‚ only to find that the woman had fainted and could not breathe‚ and I realised that calling an ambulance would delay the rescue. I then asked them to take the woman to hospital.

“Because they are my regular riders and we have a good relationship‚ they were happy I made the decision and allowed us to drive her to the local Life Flora hospital. They cheered me and were proud.”

Mabasa said that the woman was suffering an asthma attack.

“My act was nothing less than expected. I talk to her every day to check how she is doing. I have been an afternoon driver for the past three years‚ so I am well acquainted with most of my commuters‚” he calmly said.

Jackie Brown‚ a commuter‚ wrote a Facebook post that was shared hundreds of times to thank Mabasa for his act of kindness.

“Thank you to an awesome bus driver called Mabasa of Metrobus. With his quick thinking and without hesitation he got a lady that got a bad asthma attack on the bus to Flora hospital even tho he knew he would get onto trouble. Thank you Mabasa‚ you are an awesome man. Well done dude!”

Brown was worried that the post might get Mabasa in trouble. To her surprise‚ the reactions were all positive.

- TimesLIVE