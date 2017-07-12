MEC gets hospital runaround

An MEC from the Eastern Cape who was injured in a car accident was turned away by a government hospital because there was no doctor on duty to treat her.

Sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina had to be rushed to a private hospital about 300km away for an X-ray.

Majodina was turned away at Ugie Hospital, then driven 24km to Maclear General Hospital to be bandaged and receive painkillers, before being sent 300km to East London's Life St Dominic's Hospital for an X-ray and observation.

The flamboyant Majodina was involved in an accident on Saturday while returning from the funeral of Nkululeko Mayekiso, a senior official in her department who died in a car accident.

The MEC escaped with knee and ankle injuries when the driver of another vehicle hit the side of her state vehicle.

Her spokesman Andile Nduna said yesterday: "She was rushed to Ugie Hospital but there was no doctor there and she was then taken to Maclear Hospital where she received attention.

"From Maclear Hospital she had to be taken to St Dominic's Hospital for X-ray check-ups and further observation."

Eastern Cape residents who rely on public healthcare experience what the MEC endured on a daily basis. They are often turned away at clinics and hospitals because of the unavailability of doctors.

Nduna said the doctor had instructed Majodina to take it easy and not to put too much pressure on her injured knee and ankle.

"The MEC was sitting at the back passenger seat of the vehicle when the accident happened," he said.

Nobody else was injured.

Nduna explained that the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident didn't have a valid driver's licence.

Eastern Cape police spokesman Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday and released on a warning. He is expected to appear in court this week.

In 2005, Majodina survived a serious car accident that happened outside the Bhisho Legislature. A double-cab vehicle hit her state car on the left passenger side as she was turning from the main road. She sustained head injuries. - DispatchLIVE