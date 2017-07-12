They flew on Etihad Airways from Joburg to Rome via Abu Dhabi‚ and then from Rome to Prague on Czech Airlines.

“There were five bags between us‚” said Ferreira on Wednesday.

She is taking part in the world fashion show which forms part of the five-day event.

“This is a nightmare. Gerard has already been disqualified from tonight’s round‚ so he has lost a lot of points‚ and if he doesn't have his outfit by Saturday‚ he won’t be able to take part at all.”

Croese‚ 24‚ got his cochlear implant - a surgically implanted electronic device that provides a sense of sound to a deaf person - four years ago.

Ferreira said it was impossible for him to source a replacement in Prague and still meet pageant demands‚ “and besides‚ it’s very‚ very expensive”.

The three reported their lost luggage to Czech airlines baggage claims on Monday.

“But when we ask for progress‚ all we are told is that tracking continues‚” Ferreira said.

The Times has sent a query about the case to the media departments of both Etihad Airways and Czech Airlines.

The MDSA (Miss‚ Mr & Mrs Deaf South Africa) posted about the lost luggage debacle on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It has been three days and they have not even located the five bags. Gerard cannot charge his cochlear batteries and doesn’t have anything to wear for the pageant and show starting this afternoon.

“Please share this post - maybe Etihad and Czech Airlines would be more willing to work together to help us if more people ask…”

Last month‚ Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos was forced to compete in borrowed kit in France after Turkish Airways lost his suitcase on a flight from Istanbul to Barcelona. It was finally returned to him at his Sea Point home in Friday‚ July 7 - some three weeks later.