South Africa

Police disperse a crowd of protesters in Pretoria

12 July 2017 - 09:00 By Petru Saal
Phomolong informal settlement, in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Atteridgeville protesters tried to close down a road on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A group of protesters tried to close down a road leading into Atteridgeville in Pretoria on Wednesday morning but a speedy response from the police ensured that the crowd was dispersed.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said that the police were able to arrive on the scene early enough to disperse the crowd and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“There was a group of about 100 people that wanted to close the road leading to Atteridgeville this morning but the police were present and were able to disperse the group. They are there now monitoring the situation and traffic has been allowed to pass through‚” said Dlamini.

Police will remain on the scene should protesters return.

- TimesLIVE

