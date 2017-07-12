Sorry, the real cold is coming

Forgive winter for being a bit late this year, but it could finally be here in earnest.

Eastern Cape and Western Cape residents should brace themselves for a big freeze this weekend.

The SA Weather Service said the chance of snow in the mountainous regions of the two provinces was a possibility.

Weather forecaster Ezekiel Sebego said the service "is monitoring potential of snow later this week".

"The first instance is expected to be on Friday in the mountains in the Joe Gqabit and Chris Hani districts of Eastern Cape, when there will be some thundershowers in the area," he said.

Sebego said the "main snow event" was expected from Saturday in the south-western mountains of Western Cape, following the arrival of a cold front.

"The snow is expected to spread to the eastern mountains of the Western Cape as well as the western mountains of the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning. It will reach the northern mountains of Eastern Cape during Sunday afternoon.

"SAWS will continue to monitor this closely with regard to the amount of snow and alerts will be issued if there are any disruptions expected," said Sebego.

According to Snow Report, snow is also expected to fall around ski resort Tiffindell in Eastern Cape, as well as around the Sani Pass near Lesotho.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to plummet but said a more accurate forecast would be available tomorrow.

- TimesLIVE