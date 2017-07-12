WATCH: Don’t blink or you’ll miss it - cash-in-transit heist takes seconds
12 July 2017 - 11:36
A few seconds is all it takes for two cash-in-transit security guards to be robbed of a bag of cash outside an ATM in South Africa.
The two guards, one carrying an assault rifle, were overpowered by four armed robbers who took of with an undisclosed amount of money and the rifle.
The guards appear uninjured as they get up after the attack and run away.
The unverified video has been doing the rounds on social media and has already garnered over 100,000 views on Facebook.
