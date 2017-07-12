Exactly what killed the family was yet to be determined by autopsy‚ but her husband’s family say she committed suicide after murdering her three children.

31-year-old nurse Pearl Mhlanga‚ and her three children‚ Quanisha (10)‚ Quirino (5) and 7-month-old Qwain were found dead in their home in Skiatos Complex in Reyno Ridge‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Monday morning.

When TimesLIVE contacted the father‚ Mandla Mhlanga‚ he was so distraught that he handed the phone to his brother‚ Vusi Mhlanga‚ who said that his sister-in-law had committed suicide and killed her three children.

“She did it‚ she committed suicide and she killed the babies too‚” Vusi said.

He said that his brother and Pearl had not been arguing‚ but that she had tried to call him a number of times on Sunday.

“Then she sent my brother an SMS saying that he would be sorry for not answering her calls. She phoned several times but he (Mandla Mhlanga) did not answer. They were separated and in the process of a divorce‚” Vusi Mhlanga said.

Vusi said that the family knew the cause of death but that they did not want speak about it.