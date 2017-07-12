Zulu king gets plush houses ... for free

Pampered Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini has been given R1.7-million worth of government-owned houses for free - just so that his royal guests will not have to book into hotels.

The Times has also established that the three houses - all in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal - are being extensively revamped at a cost of at least R1.1-million, again at no expense to the king or to his Royal Household Trust.

Zwelithini is already the beneficiary of generous state funding. He receives an annual budget of more than R50-million, on top of his annual salary of more than R1-million.

He has seven palaces, six in Nongoma and one in Ulundi.