In a statement on its court action Absa said: "We look forward to this case being brought to court. The years of baseless accusations have been unfair and prejudicial to Absa. Because the business of the courts is conducted in the open‚ South Africans will get an opportunity to hear the facts and watch them being interrogated‚ in order for this matter to be put to rest."

In a media statement‚ Absa said it was challenging the Public Protector’s report on several grounds‚ namely: there is no debt owed by Absa; the process was procedurally flawed; the three year period to recover the so-called debt has prescribed as it is 21 years after the loan to Absa's predecessor.

It is also arguing she doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate the matter as her office was not in existence when the loan was given by the government to its apartheid predecessor.

Bankorp received a bail-out from the SA Reserve Bank in 1995 to pay back debts of its bankrupt clients and keep the bank from collapse and the banking system stable. This‚ says Absa‚ she concedes was a "lifeboat" to a bank that kept it and the financial system from collapsing.

Mkhwebane has said Absa who later bought Bankorp benefited from the government loan and must return it with interest‚ but her findings contrast with the Davis Panel and Judge Heath statutory investigations into the matter. She relies on a report called the Ciex report - which was written without asking Absa for input.

"During its ‘investigation’‚ Ciex never afforded Absa an opportunity to make representations and to provide any relevant evidence‚ completely disregarding Absa’s basic right to a fair hearing."

Absa also says it didn’t benefit from the loan because it paid R1.23 billion to buy Bankorp‚ which was its value at the time.