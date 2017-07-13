This comes just a week after the High Court in Johannesburg found that the tender was rigged and specifically designed to favour Swifambo Rail Leasing and its “joint venture” partner‚ Spanish locomotive manufacturer Vossloh España.

"Harm will be done to the administration of justice if this award is not set aside from the onset. Corruption will triumph if this court does not set aside the tender‚" said Judge J Francis when he set aside the 2013 contract on July 3 2017.

Yesterday‚ Prasa lawyer’s Werksmans Attorneys issued a letter to Swifambo Rail Leasing demanding a R2 650 208 400 payment with interest.

“In view of the findings in the judgment payment is hereby demanded in accordance with the summons in the aforesaid action. To the extent that locomotives supplied are in the possession or under the control of our client‚ the return thereof continues to be tendered. Unless our client receives payment of the aforementioned amount‚ together with interest thereon‚ by 16h00 on Wednesday‚ 19 July 2017‚ our client shall take the appropriate steps to enforce its rights‚ all of which remain reserved‚” said Bernard Hotz in the letter to Swifambo.

Swifambo’s lawyer Deon Lambert said he had not yet seen the letter as he was in meetings the whole day. But Swifambo had indicated earlier this month after losing the court battle‚ that it would appeal the High Court’s decision.

Prasa launched the dramatic court action in November 2015 for Swifambo to take back its stock and refund the R2.65-billion already paid to it. There was also R80-million paid by Swifambo to companies which were not its creditors.

The deal attracted international headlines when it was discovered in 2015 that the trains were too tall for South Africa’s railways. Prasa’s chairman Popo Molefe approached court to ask it to have the R4.8-billion locomotive deal scrapped.