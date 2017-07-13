How Guptas saved R2bn

Pamensky's activities raise questions about a conflict of interest.

Although he did not sit on Eskom's board tender committee, leaked e-mail correspondence shows he was involved on the side of Tegeta in advising the Guptas against paying the fine.

Payment of the fine would have benefited Eskom, whom he also represented at the time.

The fine was subsequently reduced to R255.4-million once the Guptas took over the mine, with generous terms for paying it off.

"As I'm at the tail-end of the main acquisition of Optimal (Optimum) Coal, please ensure that a condition precedent is that the R2bn claim from Eskom is [that it is] withdrawn or it becomes the seller's problem. I'm happy to get involved to assist with this acquisition and monthly monitoring/analysing of all investments from today. I can meet anyone you require. If you need me in India or Dubai to discuss, I'll meet you there," said Pamensky in an e-mail to Atul Gupta in November 2015. The deal was closed a month later.

Pamensky denied to The Times any wrongdoing but didn't explain why he had advised the Guptas to ensure they did not pay the fine.