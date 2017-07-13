Ngonyama said the power of attorney would have been completed by the end of Thursday as instructed by Gauteng MEC for human settlement Paul Mashatile.

He said there were more than 8000 shacks in the area.

Living next to this volatile informal settlement has proven to be a terrifying affair for residents of Hercules‚ with their homes targeted when violent service delivery protests flare up.

Residents say they lived in relative peace for decades until the squatters moved into the empty piece of land about 10 years ago.

Not only are their houses pelted with stones and walls damaged‚ traumatised children lock themselves inside in fear.

"They throw stones at my house‚ set electricity poles on fire and damaged my water meter. We haven't had electricity since Wednesday night‚" said a frustrated man who lives right on the edge of the informal settlement.

The man‚ who did not want to be named‚ said he had no problem living next to Gomorrah but was concerned about the protests. He has lived in Hercules for more than 30 years. His neighbour‚ who only identified himself as Pieter‚ said his children feared coming out of the house.

The windows of his house were smashed and his wall damaged as Gomorrah residents went on rampage in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"It is not only that. There are drugs‚ alcohol and theft from our houses. I have stopped reporting to police as nothing happens‚" he said.